Crawford’s HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy moments after Thairo Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1.The Giants came back against Arizona’s bullpen after Dbacks ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis.Christian Walker homered leading off the fourth inning for the game’s lone run until the final swing by Crawford for his sixth homer.

