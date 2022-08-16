Georgia governor touts Bulldogs 4-peat for Atlanta in 2025

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has high hopes for his alma mater. Atlanta is set to become the first two-time host of college football’s national championship game in 2025. Governor Brian Kemp sees no reason the Georgia Bulldogs can’t be going for their fourth straight title when the game returns to the A-T-L. Atlanta is reveling in its selection as a repeat host, boasting that it has everything needed to pull off another thrilling event. It previously hosted in 2018, less than a year after the opening of its 75,000-seat, retractable roof stadium. Alabama beat Georgia in overtime that year.

