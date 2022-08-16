Hoskins, Phillies post 10,000th franchise win, top Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as the Philadelphia Phillies posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 11-4. Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record. The New York Yankees are the lone American League team to top the five-figure win total. Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice and scored three times. He has homered five times in his last six games. Darick Hall and Garrett Stubbs also homered for the Phillies, who hold the second spot in the wild-card race. Kyle Gibson struck out 11 in six innings.

