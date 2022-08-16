Live TV feed briefly shown in D-backs’ dugout during game
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A monitor in Arizona’s dugout at Oracle Park showed a live television feed during the first inning of Monday night’s game between the Diamondbacks and Giants. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said a day later that he quickly informed umpires about the technical snafu. Arizona lost 6-1. Lovullo said Tuesday he alerted crew chief Dan Bellino about the live feed to make sure there was no misunderstanding about possible cheating. Lovullo also told Bellino he had instructed his players not to look at the two TV monitors in one corner of the dugout.