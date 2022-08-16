Skip to Content
Moncada hits winning single in 8th again, ChiSox beat Astros

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3. The White Sox have won five straight. They moved within a game of AL Central leader Cleveland. Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Monday’s 4-2 win. This time, Chicago had a runner on third when he singled to center against Héctor Neris to make it 4-3. The showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn’t live up to its billing. Each allowed three runs.

