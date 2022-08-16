QB Stafford shows no throwing limitations in Rams scrimmage

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford showed no throwing limitations while fully participating in a scrimmage with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. Stafford’s smooth play further underlined the Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s declaration that his injured elbow will be fine. Stafford made all sorts of throws during the lengthy scrimmage at the Rams’ training complex. Coach Sean McVay was pleased by the latest step in the veteran quarterback’s increased workload. The 34-year-old Stafford played through elbow pain last season while leading the Rams to the title in his first season with the team. He had an unspecified elbow injection in the offseason.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.