World Cup Watch: Jesus out to reclaim Brazil’s No. 9 jersey

Playing as the center forward for Brazil at a World Cup is one of the biggest honors in soccer and Gabriel Jesus knows all about it. He was handed Brazil’s No. 9 jersey for the 2018 tournament in Russia and failed to score a goal. Jesus might yet get a second chance despite falling down the pecking order in recent years. An offseason move to Arsenal from Manchester City looks to have revitalized his career. He is now back playing as an out-and-out striker after mostly operating out wide at City and he has taken his strong preseason form into the Premier League.

