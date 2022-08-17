A list of key dates and games for the 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has released its schedule for the upcoming season. Most teams will open the season on Oct. 19. There are four that open on Oct. 18. That includes reigning NBA champion Golden State. The Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks have to wait until Oct. 20 to begin their regular seasons. There are five games on Christmas for the 15th consecutive year. The final day of the regular season is April 9. Every team in the NBA plays that day.

By The Associated Press

