African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Two African players with Danish soccer club Viborg have been unable to enter Britain to face English team West Ham in a Europa Conference League playoff game. Viborg says entry visas couldn’t be processed in time for Nigerian player Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta to play in London on Thursday. The problem wasn’t solved despite the club working with embassies from Denmark and the Britain, UEFA and the Danish soccer federation. Viborg says visas to enter Britain take several weeks to process and the scheduled game was confirmed only last week.

