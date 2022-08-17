Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero’s winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second on Alejo Lopez’s single and hustled home when Barrero hit a grounder back up the middle. It was the first run allowed by Domínguez since July 10, snapping a string of 11 consecutive scoreless appearances.

