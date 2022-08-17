Dynamo Kyiv loses 2-0 to Benfica in 1st leg of UCL playoff

LODZ, Poland (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely bid to qualify for the Champions League ran up against a tough Benfica team that won 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff. The game was played in Poland as Ukrainian teams cannot play UEFA competitions in their own country during the Russian invasion that started in February. Benfica’s goals came in the first half from defender Gilberto and forward Gonçalo Ramos. Benfica hosts the second leg in Lisbon next Tuesday.

