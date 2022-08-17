Fan injured as fights mar another Panthers, Pats practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A day after a pair of fights resulted in five players being kicked out of the first joint practice between the Panthers and Patriots, two more incidents — including one in which a female fan was struck after a scrum spilled into the spectator area — nearly brought an end to Wednesday’s practice session. The first dust-up occurred during a live kickoff return drill after Panthers safety Kenny Robinson — one of the players ejected in Tuesday’s tussles — laid a big hit on Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson and stood over him, taunting him. Several of Wilkerson’s teammates took issue with it and it led to some brief pushing and shoving. A second scrum after a sideline hit on Christian McCaffrey struck a fan as it spilled into the bleachers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.