Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as an game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee says Girardi will Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies in the booth for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group. The 57-year-old Girardi was the manager in Philadelphia before he was fired in June. He had a 132-141 record over three years with the Phillies.

