Jaguars release veteran NT Malcom Brown, save $3M in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown, a move that will save $3 million in 2022. The 28-year-old Brown was the 32nd overall pick by New England in the 2015 draft. He was entering the final year of a two-year, $11 million deal with the Jaguars. He was scheduled to count $7.5 million against the salary cap this season. Instead, he will cost $4.5 million in dead money. Brown had fallen behind starting nose tackle DaVon Hamilton and second-year backup Jay Tufele on the depth chart. His release was hardly surprising since the Jaguars upgraded their defensive front by adding Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Arden Key.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.