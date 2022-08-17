Jake McCarthy’s two-run single lifts D-backs past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied past the San Francisco Giants 3-2 after two tough losses to start the series. New Arizona outfielder Stone Garrett had a tying double in the fourth for his first career hit in his highly anticipated major league debut after eight seasons in the minors. J.D. Davis hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth for San Francisco and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected in the third, but Dominic Leone (3-4) couldn’t hold it to give Carlos Rodón a fourth straight winning start.

