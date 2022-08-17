Jays RHP Stripling loses perfect game on Mullins hit in 7th

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning. Stripling was activated from the injured list before the game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip. The 32-year-old Stripling was replaced by Yimi Garcia with one out in the seventh. He matched a season high by striking out seven. There was no score in the game going into the bottom of the seventh.

