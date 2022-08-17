Mike Trout plans to return for Angels on Friday in Detroit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout intends to return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup on Friday night in Detroit. Trout hasn’t played since July 12. He missed the Angels’ past 30 games with an injury to his upper back and ribcage. He faced live pitching Monday and worked out Wednesday. The workouts left him confident he will be able to play against the Tigers when the Angels open a lengthy road trip. Trout earned an All-Star selection this summer while batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games. But he has missed significant playing time for the second straight season.

