Murphy hits 2 HRs, Langeliers homers as A’s roll past Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sean Murphy had his second two-homer game and rookie Shea Langeliers hit his first major league home run in his second game with Oakland, leading the Athletics to a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Adolis Garcia and Matt Mathias, who made his debut with Texas, had RBI doubles. Garcia has a 14-game hitting streak. Earlier in the day, Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, who led the front office for 17 years, was relieved of his duties, two days after the dismissal of manager Chris Woodward.

