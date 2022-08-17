Oakland A’s release SS Andrus, bring up INF Neuse

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. Andrus, who turns 34 next week, hit .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games in his second season with the A’s. He was acquired in a trade with Texas in February 2021. Last-place Oakland also recalled infielder Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas before their game at the Rangers. The 27-year-old Neuse appeared in 70 games with the A’s earlier this season, batting .227 with three homers and 21 RBIs.

