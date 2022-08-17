Reds 1B Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery on his left rotator cuff, repairing a long-term injury. Votto, who turns 39 next month, says he got hurt when he got tangled up with a baserunner in 2015. He played through the injury, but it has gotten worse this year. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He has one year left on his contract that includes a club option for 2024.

