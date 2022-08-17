Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting LIV Golf players need permission to grant exclusive interviews and agree to help recruit other players. The Journal says it reviewed a draft contract that Saudi-funded LIV Golf offered players. The newspaper says it wasn’t clear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. None of the signing bonuses are mentioned. One provision says players would get a $1 million bonus if they were to win any of the four majors. Meanwhile, Greg Norman has sent a letter updating LIV Golf’s request for world ranking points.

