Stripling perfect through 6, Jays avoid sweep, beat O’s 6-1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer broke a scoreless tie with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 behind a stellar effort by Ross Stripling. Springer’s liner to center was career hit No. 1,000, and Toronto poured it on from there. Santiago Espinal followed Springer with a two-run double, and Alejandro Kirk capped the Blue Jays’ six-run seventh with another two-run double. Toronto won for the third time in 11 games. It broke through against the Orioles’ bullpen after Stripling carried a perfect game into the seventh. Baltimore could have moved into an AL wild-card spot with a win. The Orioles are 10-5 in August.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.