Titans send 2024 7th-round pick to Raiders for Gillespie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans announced the moves Wednesday with Tennessee sending a conditional seventh-round draft selection in 2024 to the Raiders for Gillespie. The 6-foot Gillespie was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and played 11 games as a rookie for the Raiders. Gillespie started 27 of 41 games played in four years at Missouri. He is the third safety the Titans have added this month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.