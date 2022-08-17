Top prospect Baty homers for Mets in 1st big league at-bat

ATLANTA (AP) — What a debut for Brett Baty! One of the New York Mets’ top prospects, Baty homered in his first big league at-bat against the Atlanta Braves. Baty was called up before the game to fill in at third base for ailing Eduardo Escobar. With one man aboard in the second, Baty came up against Jake Odorizzi. After taking a ball, Baty hit a hanging curve to right that just cleared the wall. He becomes the fifth player in Mets history to homer in his first big league at-bat. The last to do it was Mike Jacobs in 2005.

