2012 Olympic finalist banned using evidence from Russian lab

MONACO (AP) — A Russian shot putter who reached the 2012 Olympic final has been banned based on 10-year-old evidence. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Irina Tarasova was banned for two years and disqualified from all her shot put results between July 2012 and July 2016. She placed ninth in the 2012 Olympic final. The AIU used evidence that had long been hidden away in a Moscow testing laboratory that was part of a years-long standoff between the World Anti-Doping Agency and Russian authorities. The Russian doping program relied on Moscow lab staff hiding positive drug tests and manipulating data in the anti-doping system.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.