Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga. Bayern leads due to a superior goal difference after racking up six in its opening win at Eintracht Frankfurt and two more in last weekend’s comfortable victory over Wolfsburg. The Bavarian powerhouse next visits Bochum on Sunday, where it hopes for more target practice against a team that lost both of its opening games. Dortmund overcame tough rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg. Edin Terzić’s team next hosts promoted Werder Bremen on Saturday.

