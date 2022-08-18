Bregman 2 HRs, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs, Astros trample Chisox 21-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bregman hit two homers and two doubles, driving in a career-high six runs and powering the Houston Astros past the Chicago White Sox 21-5. Houston’s run total tied for the second most in team history — the Astros scored 23 against Baltimore in 2019. The Astros wound up with 25 hits as Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Christian Vazquez tied career highs with four each. McCormick, who had five RBIs, and Trey Mancini homered the AL West leaders. White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison pitched the ninth inning and allowed four runs and six hits in his third mound appearance of the season. The Astros won for the sixth time in their last eight games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.