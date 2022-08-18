Chris Young moves on as Rangers GM without mentor Daniels

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Young is moving on as general manager of the Texas Rangers without the partnership with Jon Daniels. Young says he knew when he took the job in 2020 there was a chance Daniels wouldn’t be president of baseball operations after this year. Even so, the departure of Daniels was no less emotional or jarring. Daniels was let go two days after he and Young sat next to each other explaining their decision to fire manager Chris Woodward. Young is now in sole control of the managerial search and the direction of a club on pace for a sixth consecutive losing season.

