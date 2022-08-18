Colts-Lions practices feature 3 Super Bowl starting QBs

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The joint practices this week between the Colts and Lions in Westlake, Indiana, featured three quarterbacks who have started Super Bowls. The Colts have two in Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff was also a Super Bowl starter. Foles is the only one to win a Super Bowl — and he was named MVP of the game. All played for different teams when they took the field with a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy. Colts coach Frank Reich says it was a great opportunity for both defenses to test themselves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.