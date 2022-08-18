Colts-Lions practices feature 3 Super Bowl starting QBs
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The joint practices this week between the Colts and Lions in Westlake, Indiana, featured three quarterbacks who have started Super Bowls. The Colts have two in Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff was also a Super Bowl starter. Foles is the only one to win a Super Bowl — and he was named MVP of the game. All played for different teams when they took the field with a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy. Colts coach Frank Reich says it was a great opportunity for both defenses to test themselves.