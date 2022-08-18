Contreras hits 2 homers, Cubs outlast contending O’s 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a pair of homers, Adrian Sampson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2. Contreras had his 10th multi-homer game, which ranks second among Cubs catchers behind Gabby Hartnett who had 14. Sampson allowed four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings, earning his first win since last Sept. 14 at Philadelphia. Rafael Ortega also homered for the Cubs, who have won five of seven. Brandon Hughes picked up his first career save by getting a double play on a soft liner by Cedric Mullins in the ninth.

