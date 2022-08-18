Gallen extends scoreless streak, D-backs blank Giants 5-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 12 in 7 1/3 innings, extending his shutout streak and pitching the Arizona Diamondbacks past the San Francisco Giants 5-0. Gallen limited the Giants to four hits and has now thrown 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The right-hander has won five straight decisions and improved to 9-2. Daulton Varsho, Josh Rojas, Sergio Alcántara, Jake McCarthy and Carson Kelly drove in runs for the D-backs, who chased Logan Webb early and earned a split of the four-game series.

