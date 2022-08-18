Lowe’s 3-run homer helps Rangers over Athletics 10-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run home run, Jonah Heim drove in two runs against his former team and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 10-3. Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning earned his second consecutive win after going three months without a victory. Sheldon Neuse was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Athletics. The Rangers earned a split of the four-game series and won its first season series against the A’s since 2016, their most recent winning season.

