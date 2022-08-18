Luis Patiño strong in return, Rays beat Royals 7-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Patiño pitched strongly into the sixth inning, Yandy Díaz drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1. Tampa Bay started the day tied with Toronto for the second AL wild card. The Rays have won five of six. Patiño was recalled from Triple-A Durham to make his first big league appearance since July 23. He gave up four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Díaz homered on the second pitch from Max Castillo leading off the first, and had a two-run double during a during a five-run seventh off Brad Keller.

