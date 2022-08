NBA champions Patrick McCaw, Norris Cole and Jodie Meeks are among the 15 players who have been invited by USA Basketball to training camp for the FIBA AmeriCup tournament. The camp starts Tuesday in Las Vegas. The AmeriCup is the FIBA Americas region championship tournament. It was last held in 2017 and takes place Sept. 2-11 in Brazil. The U.S. is the defending AmeriCup champion.

