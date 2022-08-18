Skip to Content
McCutchen has 19th multihomer game in 5-3 win over Dodgers

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered twice, Hunter Renfroe also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to split the four-game series. McCutchen’s home runs were a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third. Renfroe went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer in the fifth, a single in the third and a double in the eighth. Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes held the Dodgers scoreless for the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Devin Williams got the save. Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney got the loss.

