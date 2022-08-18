México forward Tecatito breaks leg, likely to miss World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Mexico forward Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is expected to miss the World Cup after breaking his leg while training with Sevilla. The Spanish club says Tecatito broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments and will be out for four to five months. The World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov. 20. The 29-year-old Tecatito was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to undergo surgery. The club says Tecatito got injured without colliding with any other player. México will play its opening World Cup match on Nov. 22 against Poland in Group C.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.