Mora trying to make an independent UConn competitive
By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jim Mora is taking over UConn’s football team during a time of conference mega-mergers. He is trying to figure out where his independent Huskies might fit. The former NFL and UCLA coach has been charged with rebuilding a program that left the American Athletic Conference two years ago. The Huskies didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic. They went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season. Mora hasn’t coached since being fired by UCLA in 2017. The opener is Aug. 27 against Utah State.