Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas when he played for Houston. The harsher penalty came after the league appealed the original six-game suspension. Here are some other notable player suspensions under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

By The Associated Press

