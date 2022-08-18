Skip to Content
Pick Six: Cowing, Grubbs are among elite on struggling teams

By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer

Great players are spread around college football. You just don’t hear as much about some because they are on losing teams. Eight of the players on the 2021 Associated Press All-America first and second teams were on teams with losing records. Among the six AP preseason under-the-radar players last year, four became NFL draft picks. Here are six players going places in 2022, even if their teams aren’t: Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing, Louisiana Tech linebacker Tyler Grubbs, Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr., Buffalo linebacker James Patterson, Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski and Syracuse running back Sean Tucker.

