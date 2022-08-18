Springer, Guerrero lead Jays to 9-2 rout of slumping Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer went 5-for-5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the slumping New York Yankees 9-2. José Berríos bounced back from a pair of rough outings to pitch 6 2/3 effective innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits, struck out nine and walked one. Playing designated hitter for the sixth straight game, leadoff batter Springer had a double and four singles. It was the fourth five-hit game of his career. Coming off Josh Donaldson’s walk-off grand slam against Tampa Bay, New York lost for the 13th time in 17 games.

