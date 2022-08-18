US Open champs get $2.6 million, total compensation $60M

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open singles champions will receive $2.6 million this year, with total player compensation for the Grand Slam tournament surpassing $60 million for the first time. A larger portion of that total is being allocated to the earlier rounds, the U.S. Tennis Association announced. That decision came following input from the men’s and women’s tour player councils. The champions will earn less than the $3.9 million in 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic, but players losing in the first or second round will earn around $20,000 more. The U.S. Open begins on Aug. 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

