Adam Scott seeing results he needs at just the right time

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round in the BMW Championship except for one hole. He shot 69 and has a one-shot lead going into the weekend at Wilmington Country Club. Jordan Spieth and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler were one shot behind, along with Cameron Young and Corey Conners. Scott was No. 77 in the FedEx Cup at the start of the postseason. Now he hopes to get to the Tour Championship.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.