Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil midfielder Casemiro wants to leave the club amid reported interest from Manchester United. Ancelotti says Casemiro is in negotiations for a move. He didn’t specifically mention United. United has lost its opening two games of the Premier League season. The team has been in the market for a center midfielder since the transfer window opened. The 30-year-old Casemiro has been at Madrid since 2013 and is regarded as one of the world’s best holding midfielders.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.