Braves OF Ozuna facing more legal woes following DUI arrest

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program. Now Ozuna is facing more legal problems after his DUI arrest. In a statement released by the team, the Braves say they are “obviously disappointed” by the arrest. Ozuna also was charged with failure to maintain lane. He was released on $1,830 bond.

