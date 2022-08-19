Brazil to play Ghana and Tunisia in pre-World Cup friendlies
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will play Ghana and Tunisia in two friendlies in September in Europe as part of its final preparations for the World Cup. The Brazilian soccer confederation said Friday that the matches will be played on Sept. 23 and 27. Brazil coach Tite will announce his squad for the friendlies next Friday. He said in recent interviews he is considering bringing in players who have not played most of the World Cup qualifying campaign, such as Flamengo striker Pedro.