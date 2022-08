BRIANERD, Minn. (AP) — John Force Racing teammates Brittany Force and Robert Hight topped qualifying Friday night in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Top Fuel points leader Force had a 3.685-second run at 333.49 mph in cool conditions. She’s a four-time winner this season. In Funny Car, Hight had a 3.865 at 330.31 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

