Davis Mills makes 2 big throws late, Texans beat Rams 24-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Davis Mills threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins with one second left in the first half, salvaging something good from an up-and-down performance in the Houston Texans’ 24-20 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Mills is expected to be the rebuilding Texans’ starting quarterback again this season, but Houston’s offense didn’t click much against the Rams’ second- and third-stringers until his final two throws to Phillip Dorsett and Collins netted a combined 50 yards. Roger Carter Jr. scooped and scored for the Rams on a fumbled punt return in the third quarter.

