Hader melts down in 9th, gives Nationals 6-3 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Victor Robles scored the go-ahead run on Josh Hader’s wild two-base throwing error and rookie Alex Call followed with his first career home run, a two-run shot, as the Washington Nationals stunned the San Diego Padres 6-3. It was the second straight rough outing for Hader, who dropped to 2-5. He is the major league leader in saves but has struggled since being obtained from Milwaukee on Aug. 1. Hader was booed as he walked off the field after being pulled by manager Bob Melvin.

