Massey sac fly in 10th gives Royals 3-2 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted Kansas City to a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, ending the Royals’ four-game skid. Massey drove in automatic runner Michael A. Taylor, who had moved up to third on a groundball. Scott Barlow got the win in relief with help from catcher Salvador Perez, who threw out Roman Quinn on an attempted steal of third in the 10th. Jalen Beeks took the loss for the Rays, who have won five of seven and are in position for an AL wild card.

