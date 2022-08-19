McKenzie gets 14 Ks, Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. McKenzie struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1. It’s the second time in the week where Cleveland had a big inning with two outs, the other coming in the eighth against Detroit on Wednesday. All-Star José Ramirez hit a solo homer in the sixth for No. 23 of the year, and reaching 99 RBIs this season.

